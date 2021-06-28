Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $9.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INO has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.89.

Shares of INO opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.66. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,827.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 10,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $93,584.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,659.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,231 shares of company stock worth $1,241,511. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INO. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the period. 35.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

