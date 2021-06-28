Jefferies Financial Group Raises Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $298.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $295.00 to $298.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.48.

STZ traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $229.16. 8,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,606. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684 in the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 963.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

