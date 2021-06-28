JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JKS shares. UBS Group raised shares of JinkoSolar from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JinkoSolar currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.50.

JKS opened at $43.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 0.94. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $16.89 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.80%. JinkoSolar’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

