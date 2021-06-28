John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of John Wood Group stock remained flat at $$2.91 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

