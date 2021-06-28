JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 92,697 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.28% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $14,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DSGX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 922,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,959,000 after buying an additional 155,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,062,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,981,000 after buying an additional 136,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.41.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $67.77 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.79 and a fifty-two week high of $68.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 99.66 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.52.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

