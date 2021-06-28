JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 365,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,968 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $14,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF opened at $44.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $47.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.98.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $264,669.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 265,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,314,235.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $4,049,926.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 330,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,503,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 582,775 shares of company stock worth $26,299,568. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

