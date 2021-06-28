JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,813 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $14,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $509,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $744,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Botts purchased 2,137 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares in the company, valued at $529,994.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $97.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.92 and a beta of 1.63. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.65 and a fifty-two week high of $99.94.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.90 million. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

