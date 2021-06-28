JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $14.33 Million Stock Position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,230 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $14,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver stock opened at $21.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23. MAG Silver Corp. has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 536.38 and a beta of 1.05.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

