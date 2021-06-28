JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,880 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.22% of Harley-Davidson worth $13,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HOG. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

NYSE:HOG opened at $47.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.70. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

