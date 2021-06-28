K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Receives C$45.13 Average PT from Brokerages

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$45.13.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Acumen Capital increased their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Friday, March 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$43.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55. K-Bro Linen has a 1-year low of C$26.03 and a 1-year high of C$47.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$464.77 million and a P/E ratio of 52.57.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$47.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$45.89 million. As a group, analysts predict that K-Bro Linen will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 144.93%.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.