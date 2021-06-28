K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 0.8% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after buying an additional 179,196 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,199,000 after buying an additional 65,805 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Booking by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,997,000 after acquiring an additional 54,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Cowen raised their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna cut their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,255.01 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,540.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.57 billion, a PE ratio of 133.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,323.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

