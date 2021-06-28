K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $3.89 Million in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,079,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 770,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 64,251 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 75,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on NXE shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.95.

NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $4.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 40.43, a quick ratio of 40.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $5.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

