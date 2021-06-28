K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New $2.87 Million Investment in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 505,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after acquiring an additional 99,932 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 269,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $23.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.27. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of -67.67, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0404 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 10.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.84.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

