K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,029 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,220 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises 1.1% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $7,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 484,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,355,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,568,000 after buying an additional 17,678 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM opened at $116.97 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $65.22 and a 12 month high of $120.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.80.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $1.2051 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.77%.

A number of research firms have commented on CM. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.38.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.