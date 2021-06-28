K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 1,400 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $113.50 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.06 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $133.62 billion, a PE ratio of 134.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

