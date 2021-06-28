K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 5,000 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in AON were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AON by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 344,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,865,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of AON by 7,161,633.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,391,000 after purchasing an additional 214,849 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of AON by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $243.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.61. Aon plc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

