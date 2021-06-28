Kempen Capital Management N.V. Purchases 3,021 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 22.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of JCI opened at $67.09 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $32.81 and a one year high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.05.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at $87,286,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,067. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

