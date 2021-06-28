Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €317.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. adidas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €302.19 ($355.51).

Shares of adidas stock opened at €311.35 ($366.29) on Friday. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($236.48). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €285.30.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

