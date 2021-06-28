Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Renault (EPA:RNO)

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €37.75 ($44.41).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €35.26 ($41.48) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €34.52. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.