Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Short Interest Update

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the May 31st total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

KLBAY stock remained flat at $$10.82 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,240. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51. Klabin has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 56.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Klabin had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $634.21 million for the quarter.

KLBAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Klabin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Klabin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

About Klabin

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.

