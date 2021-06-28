Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

KLPEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS KLPEF opened at $27.25 on Friday. Klépierre has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.92.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

