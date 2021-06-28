Kleros (PNK) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 19.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 28th. Kleros has a market cap of $65.28 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kleros

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 610,797,417 coins. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

