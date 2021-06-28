Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $59,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,840,000 after acquiring an additional 383,794 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,452,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,665,000 after acquiring an additional 92,584 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,370,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,224,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 710,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,524,000 after acquiring an additional 14,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,096,000 after acquiring an additional 57,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of PHG stock opened at $50.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.08. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PHG. HSBC lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.