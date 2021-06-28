KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) vs. Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Financial Contrast

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) and Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for KULR Technology Group and Cemtrex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KULR Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Cemtrex 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cemtrex has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 88.36%. Given Cemtrex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cemtrex is more favorable than KULR Technology Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.1% of Cemtrex shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Cemtrex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KULR Technology Group and Cemtrex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KULR Technology Group $620,000.00 377.91 -$2.85 million N/A N/A Cemtrex $43.52 million 0.63 -$9.93 million N/A N/A

KULR Technology Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cemtrex.

Profitability

This table compares KULR Technology Group and Cemtrex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KULR Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Cemtrex -20.17% -33.27% -16.91%

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; HYDRA TRS battery storage bags; internal short circuit device; and CRUX cathodes. The company's technologies are used in electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices. It serves electrical transportation, 5G mobile computing, cloud computing, and space exploration and communications markets, as well as lithium-ion battery, energy storage, and battery transportation market. The company was formerly known as KT High-Tech Marketing Inc. and changed its name to KULR Technology Group, Inc. in August 2018. KULR Technology Group, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Campbell, California.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications. This segment also offers browser-based video monitoring systems and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices. The Industrial Services segment offers single-source services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly; installs high precision equipment in various industrial markets comprising automotive, printing and graphics, industrial automation, packaging, chemicals and others; and provides maintenance and contracting solutions for the machinery, packaging, printing, chemical, and other manufacturing markets. The company was formerly known as Diversified American Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Cemtrex, Inc. in December 2004. Cemtrex, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

