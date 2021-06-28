Ladder Capital Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Ladder Capital has decreased its dividend by 22.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ladder Capital has a payout ratio of 195.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Ladder Capital to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.1%.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $12.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 129.93, a quick ratio of 129.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 2.25. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.04%. Analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ladder Capital news, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,964.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 609,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,509,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,121 shares of company stock valued at $954,500 in the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

