Ladder Capital Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.
Ladder Capital has decreased its dividend by 22.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ladder Capital has a payout ratio of 195.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Ladder Capital to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.1%.
Ladder Capital stock opened at $12.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 129.93, a quick ratio of 129.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 2.25. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.
In other Ladder Capital news, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,964.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 609,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,509,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,121 shares of company stock valued at $954,500 in the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.
Ladder Capital Company Profile
Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
