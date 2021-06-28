Lake Street Capital Boosts Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target to $29.00

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.
NASDAQ:PERI opened at $20.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.83 million, a PE ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.06. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 136.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 2,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.38% of the company’s stock.
About Perion Network
Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.
