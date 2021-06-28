Lake Street Capital Boosts Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target to $29.00

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $20.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.83 million, a PE ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.06. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $89.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.93 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 136.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 2,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

