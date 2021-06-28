Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will announce sales of $4.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.00 billion and the highest is $4.02 billion. Lam Research posted sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year sales of $14.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.48 billion to $14.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.43 billion to $17.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $682.86.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 505.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,952,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after buying an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $16.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $646.96. 963,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,396. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $625.98. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $292.28 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

