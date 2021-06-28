Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Has $87.17 Million Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 10,029.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 785,283 shares during the period. Camden Property Trust comprises about 2.8% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Camden Property Trust worth $87,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPT. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 14.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $3,459,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 621.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 28,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,736,476.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $135.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $136.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 1st. Colliers Securities started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.29.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

