Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Purchases 7,611 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $14,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.86.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $196.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.98. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $200.47. The company has a market cap of $84.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.35.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.