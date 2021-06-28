Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $196.80

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 196.80 ($2.57) and last traded at GBX 187.30 ($2.45), with a volume of 54755 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186.80 ($2.44).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LTG shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 77.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 172.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66.

In other Learning Technologies Group news, insider Jonathan Satchell sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.22), for a total transaction of £3,570,000 ($4,664,227.85).

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile (LON:LTG)

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

