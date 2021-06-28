Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Position Lessened by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 284.7% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennox International alerts:

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,395,763.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,762 shares in the company, valued at $26,168,952.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,861 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.74, for a total value of $582,009.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,573,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,978 shares of company stock worth $8,789,112 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $331.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $339.23. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.80 and a 52-week high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 30.99%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LII shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research downgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.50.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.