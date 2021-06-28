Leoni (ETR:LEO) Given a €6.70 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Leoni (ETR:LEO) received a €6.70 ($7.88) price objective from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 56.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LEO. Independent Research set a €9.10 ($10.71) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €7.45 ($8.76).

ETR LEO opened at €15.43 ($18.15) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 606.06. Leoni has a 1-year low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 1-year high of €17.29 ($20.34).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

