Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered Crest Nicholson to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 372.22 ($4.86).

LON:CRST opened at GBX 411.80 ($5.38) on Thursday. Crest Nicholson has a 1 year low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -98.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,300.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%.

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

