Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to announce $73.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.05 million and the highest is $73.59 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $41.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $276.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $262.90 million to $290.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $255.78 million, with estimates ranging from $211.85 million to $299.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 504,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,139,000 after acquiring an additional 117,653 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 6,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $343,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND traded down $1.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.52. The company had a trading volume of 184,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,254. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.79, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

