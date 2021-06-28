Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Sets New 1-Year High at $106.60

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$106.60 and last traded at C$106.00, with a volume of 63283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$103.88.

A number of research firms recently commented on LSPD. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$105.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cormark decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$120.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$101.54.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$85.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of C$13.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.62.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

