Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.20

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Lion alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $778.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.81 million. Lion had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lion Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Lion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.