Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $3.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Lipocine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Lipocine alerts:

LPCN opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.35. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.