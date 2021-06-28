Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0127 on Top Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $9.28 million and $4,109.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000221 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,436.10 or 0.99672139 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 729,506,075 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

