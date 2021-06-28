LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 217,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $11,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LivePerson by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,967,000 after purchasing an additional 584,693 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in LivePerson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,328,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,535,000 after purchasing an additional 74,933 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in LivePerson by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,720,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,089,000 after purchasing an additional 455,845 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in LivePerson by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,332,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,906,000 after purchasing an additional 547,892 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in LivePerson by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,289,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,026,000 after purchasing an additional 46,216 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LivePerson alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on LPSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 6,276 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $344,803.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $777,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,017 shares of company stock worth $1,494,974 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson stock opened at $64.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.