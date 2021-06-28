Loop Capital Boosts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $381.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $366.00 to $381.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Stephens increased their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $335.12.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $291.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. FedEx has a 12 month low of $129.28 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.55.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.31%.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,773 shares of company stock valued at $50,641,869 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

