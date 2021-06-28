Loopring [NEO] Trading Up 7.5% This Week (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DragonEX, CoinMex and Switcheo Network. In the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00046636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00138921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00163990 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,379.15 or 0.99647782 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Coin Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDAX, DragonEX, CoinMex and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.