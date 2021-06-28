LS Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INCY. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,479,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,659,000 after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 42,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 27,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on INCY shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte stock opened at $86.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $75.52 and a 1-year high of $110.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.67.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

