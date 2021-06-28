LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $365,000 Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Assurant by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Assurant by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,281,000 after purchasing an additional 194,690 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Assurant by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Assurant by 357.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Assurant news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $6,478,318.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $158.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.71 and a 12-month high of $163.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.26.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.59%.

AIZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

