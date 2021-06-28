LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,165 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Henry Schein by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $75.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.73.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,346.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $176,655.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

