LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 513 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 8,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $286.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $142.03 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.83.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

KSU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.86.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

