LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 698 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AGCO by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AGCO by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.27.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $3,051,355.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total transaction of $3,037,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $131.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $52.36 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. AGCO’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

