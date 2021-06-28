LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 864 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,812,997,000 after acquiring an additional 41,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,001,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $549,344,000 after acquiring an additional 39,160 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,863,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,872,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $286,262,000 after buying an additional 94,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $287,726,000 after buying an additional 221,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.57.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $178.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.41 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

