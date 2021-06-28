LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 28.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TFX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.90.

TFX stock opened at $412.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 69.98, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.77.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

