LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial cut LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho cut LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in LTC Properties by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LTC Properties by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in LTC Properties by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTC stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,549. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 10.86. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 29.51%. Research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 94.61%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

