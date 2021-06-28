MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Gap Up to $4.74

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.74, but opened at $5.29. MannKind shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 83,691 shares.

MNKD has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MannKind presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of MannKind by 473.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 93,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 77,514 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in MannKind in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,488,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in MannKind by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

